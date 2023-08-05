Airtel Tower commissioned at T-Chuntiwari Machil

Kupwara: It was a happy day for the residents of the distant T-Chuntiwari area of Machil in the Kupwara district when Airtel officials commissioned a tower in the area.

Local residents were overjoyed with the installation of the tower and thanked Deputy Commissioner Kupwara for getting the Airtel tower installed in the village for the first time.

Locals said that communication is an important tool in the present era. “We are thankful to District Administration Kupwara and airtel authorities for providing mobile tower facility at an earliest. Now we will get connected with the outer world. With the communication facility, we will be able to communicate with our relatives.”

“Airtel Tower at T-Chuntiwari has been commissioned and it will start functioning within a couple of days,” said Shoaib Mohammad Bhat Cluster Manager Airtel adding that the fiber work of three more airtel towers at Thali, Dudi and Chuntiwari-Bala is 70% complete.