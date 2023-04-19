Ali Muhammad’s wooden kitchen items in demand as people ditch aluminium utensils for health benefits

His creations, including glass, kettle, samovar, and eating bowls, have not only caught the attention of locals but also foreigners who value the health benefits of using wooden items over aluminium utensils. According to Ali Muhammad, the idea of making wooden kitchen items came to him when a hakeem (traditional healer) approached him for a wooden glass for a patient.

Intrigued by the concept, Ali Muhammad delved deeper into the craft, and his interest grew as he learned more about the health benefits of using wooden utensils.