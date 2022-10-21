All India Agri Startup Conclave 2022 | SKUAST-K innovators secure first 2 positions

Srinagar, Oct 21:Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir innovators have won the first and second positions at the All India Agri Startup Conclave 2022 held at Bagalkot, Karnataka.

As per the official statement, SKUAST-K was the only agricultural university with its three teams selected for finals. 13 national business idea teams were shortlisted among hundreds of startup ideas across the nation during the event held from October 18-20, 2022. There were Two Categories Oral Business Idea Presentation and Idea Hackathon.