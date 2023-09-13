All India Annual TDS conference held in Srinagar

A statement said that the event which was held between September 12 to 13, witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Nitin Gupta, Member (TPS), CBDT, HarinderBir Singh Gill, Principal Director General of Income Tax (Admin & TPS), Archana Choudhary, Principal Chief Commissioner of North West Region Amrapali Das and other senior officers of the Income Tax Department including Chief Commissioners (TDS) of all states.

The officers from all across the country converged in an important dialogue on the matter of TDS to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of contemporary times.