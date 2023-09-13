All India Annual TDS conference held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 13: The vibrant city of Srinagar played host to the prestigious All India Annual TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) Conference, a gathering of the highest order of the hierarchy of the tax administration of the country.
A statement said that the event which was held between September 12 to 13, witnessed the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Nitin Gupta, Member (TPS), CBDT, HarinderBir Singh Gill, Principal Director General of Income Tax (Admin & TPS), Archana Choudhary, Principal Chief Commissioner of North West Region Amrapali Das and other senior officers of the Income Tax Department including Chief Commissioners (TDS) of all states.
The officers from all across the country converged in an important dialogue on the matter of TDS to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of contemporary times.
It states that the Principal Chief Commissioner, NWR Amrapali Das, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service was also present in the conference that was planned and organised under her astute and able guidance and leadership, being the formal host for the event.
The conference was initiated by the inaugural speech of Archana Choudhary, Pr DG (Admin &TPS) in which the importance of taxation for national development was underscored and emphasised laying the broader contours of the conference.
The participants engaged in profound and policy-oriented discussions on available best practices, sharing knowledge and expertise to explore innovative solutions in the field of Tax Deducted at Source. This brainstorming exercise was aimed at capacity building and providing orientation to the field formations administering TDS provisions across the country aimed at augmenting the revenue to steer and speed the national development.
The issue of fraudulent deductions to claim TDS refunds was also discussed in the conference and it was resolved to deal with this menace firmly. The Member CBDT, H.B.S.Gill lauded the efforts of the Income Tax Department, Srinagar in effectively dealing with the fraudulent refunds by some salaried taxpayers. The Chairman CBDT Nitin Gupta had emphasised better Tax Payers' Services in the country and urged his officers to follow the Tax Payers' Charter scrupulously, the statement said.