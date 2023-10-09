All-India meet on safe use of pesticides begins at SKUAST-K

A statement issued here said that the three-day meeting will discuss ways for keeping the pesticide residual levels at a minimum for safe human and environmental health and faster promotion of Agri-Exports from India.

Deputy Director General (Crop Science & Horticulture), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, Dr TR Sharma, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, complimented the experts of All India Network Projects on Pesticide Residues for generating the national-level residue data for planning, safe and judicious use of agrochemicals and also on its other achievements at national and international platforms.