All J&K districts have instrumental role to play in creating inclusive ecosystem for startups: Dir JKEDI

“JKEDI is planning to start short-term courses revolving around the theme of entrepreneurship in various schools and colleges in J&K. In the long run, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will also be offered. This step will help create a robust entrepreneurial culture in J&K. Unemployment is a serious challenge and self-employment and entrepreneurship can counter this threat. We have to be innovative and use local raw materials and resources available to us,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.

The officials from JKEDI also enumerated the benefits of the term loan scheme under the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and how this initiative of the Government is generating self-employment among the minority community. In the coming days, the Institute is releasing a compendium of various entrepreneurship and self-employment related schemes. This will be a great help for the youth of UT and will enable them to make informed career choices. “J&K Entrepreneur” a quarterly newsletter issued by JKEDI also plays an invaluable part in communicating with readers by showcasing the progress, achievements, and events of the Institute.