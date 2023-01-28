All J&K districts have instrumental role to play in creating inclusive ecosystem for startups: Dir JKEDI

Poonch, Jan 28: As a part of his ongoing visit to the Pir Panjal region, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) on Saturday inaugurated a mega entrepreneurship awareness programme here in Poonch.
The aim of this visit is to acknowledge the fact that remote areas and border districts play a critical role in strengthening the overall entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Union Territory.
The day-long awareness programme was organised by JKEDI in collaboration with Government Degree College, Poonch, and the University of Jammu, Poonch Campus. The aim behind such initiatives is to enable young minds to develop an entrepreneurial mindset at an early stage. This will enable them to overcome the challenges of launching a business venture. This will also encourage critical thinking and innovation among students from various schools, colleges, and universities in the district.
“JKEDI is planning to start short-term courses revolving around the theme of entrepreneurship in various schools and colleges in J&K. In the long run, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will also be offered. This step will help create a robust entrepreneurial culture in J&K. Unemployment is a serious challenge and self-employment and entrepreneurship can counter this threat. We have to be innovative and use local raw materials and resources available to us,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.
The officials from JKEDI also enumerated the benefits of the term loan scheme under the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and how this initiative of the Government is generating self-employment among the minority community. In the coming days, the Institute is releasing a compendium of various entrepreneurship and self-employment related schemes. This will be a great help for the youth of UT and will enable them to make informed career choices. “J&K Entrepreneur” a quarterly newsletter issued by JKEDI also plays an invaluable part in communicating with readers by showcasing the progress, achievements, and events of the Institute.