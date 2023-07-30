Almost 6 cr IT returns filed till now: Govt

"5.83 crore #ITRs have been filed till 1 pm today (30th July) crossing the number of ITRs filed till 31st July, last year," the income tax department said in a tweet.

"We have witnessed more than 46 lakh successful logins till 1 pm today and more than 1.78 crore successful logins on the e-filing portal yesterday," it said further.

The department also informed that 10.39 lakh ITRs have been filed up to 1 p.m. Sunday and 3.04 lakh ITRs have been filed in the last one hour.