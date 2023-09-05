‘Almost 7 crore income tax returns filed till Sep 5’

New Delhi: As many as 6.98 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till September 5, out of which 6.84 ITRs have been verified for the assessment year 2023-24, the government said on Tuesday.

More than six crore ITRs of assessment year (AY) 2023-24 have been processed out of the verified ITRs as on September 5, the Income Tax Department said, informing that this resulted in the processing of over 88 per cent of the verified ITRs.

More than 2.45 crore refunds for assessment year 2023-24 have already been issued, it said.

The department’s efforts to provide seamless and expeditious taxpayer services are being continuously strengthened. In line with the same, the average processing time of ITRs (after verification) has been reduced to 10 days for returns filed for AY 2023-24 compared to 82 days for AY 2019-20 and 16 days for AY 2022-23, official sources said.

There are about 14 lakh ITRs for AY 2023-24, which have been filed but are yet to be verified by the taxpayers as on September 4.