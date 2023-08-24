Business

Amazon India introduces farm-to-fridge quality assurance system

Representational Image
Representational Image

New Delhi, Aug 23: Amazon India on Wednesday introduced a shelf monitoring solution -- a Machine Learning (ML) powered farm-to-fridge quality assurance system for fresh produce.

With this launch, the tech giant aims to enable its sellers to meet the consumer demands for high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables while shopping on Amazon Fresh.

“The shelf monitoring solution will bolster the capabilities of Amazon Fresh sellers to fulfil the commitment of delivering the finest grocery services in India.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com