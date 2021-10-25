Amend law for transferring pvt land to outside investors: FOIJ

Jammu: A Jammu-based body of industrialists has sought an amendment to a land revenue law for transfer of non-agricultural private land to prospective investors from outside Jammu and Kashmir to set up their units in the union territory.

The Federation of Industries (FOI), Jammu, raised the demand in a memorandum, which was submitted by its delegation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, its co-chairman Lalit Mahajan said in a statement on Monday.