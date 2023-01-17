Amicably resolve mutton rate issue: KEA to admin

Srinagar, Jan 17: Kashmir Economic Alliance has offered to mediate to end the impasse amid the crisis brought on by the government’s crackdown on mutton dealers and shutting of mutton shops; as a result, KEA and Food Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department have planned a meeting for this Wednesday.
Co-Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Farooq Ahmad Dar said that the department has been taking action against the butchers for the past two weeks, as a result of which more than 100 shops were sealed.
“ It has resulted in an artificial shortage of meat in Srinagar and black marketing is also taking place.”
Dar said that in the year 2020, the alliance had visited the out-of-state markets and submitted a report to the government, after which the price of meat was fixed at Rs. 535 per kilogram.
He said that while fixing meat prices, stakeholders should also be taken into confidence. He also offered his mediation to resolve the issue between the administration and the meat dealers.
Dar said the government should also take the mutton dealers into confidence so that the matter is resolved amicably.
Dar said that the mutton dealers are a constituent of the common platform, so it is necessary for them to resolve this issue brought to the notice of the government.