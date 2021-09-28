Amid Covid, NIFT Srinagar sees 60% placements

Srinagar: Amid Covid pandemic that halted normal life, students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar have bagged almost 60 percent placements.

As per the official statement, as placement season continues, the institute hopes to achieve 100 percent placement by the end of 2021. In the last two years, NIFT Srinagar has placed 41 students with over 40 companies.

The companies have hired students across its two programs Bachelors in Fashion Design (FD) and Bachelors in Fashion Communication (FC). Aditi Dange, a student from FC class 2021, received the pay package of 10 LPA. Another student from FC, Manya Garg was offered a similar package. Garg works for Reliance Brands Limited, while Dange works for Wipro Limited.

Other top performers include Anubhav Saini who has been hired by AMPM Fashions Pvt Ltd, Nischay Sharma by AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal and Ishna Bisht by KHANJIO.