Amid Covid, NIFT Srinagar sees 60% placements

Srinagar: Amid Covid pandemic that halted normal life, students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar have bagged almost 60 percent placements.
As per the official statement, as placement season continues, the institute hopes to achieve 100 percent placement by the end of 2021. In the last two years, NIFT Srinagar has placed 41 students with over 40 companies.
The companies have hired students across its two programs Bachelors in Fashion Design (FD) and Bachelors in Fashion Communication (FC). Aditi Dange, a student from FC class 2021, received the pay package of 10 LPA. Another student from FC, Manya Garg was offered a similar package. Garg works for Reliance Brands Limited, while Dange works for Wipro Limited.
Other top performers include Anubhav Saini who has been hired by AMPM Fashions Pvt Ltd, Nischay Sharma by AMARIS by Prerna Rajpal and Ishna Bisht by KHANJIO.
The interviews were conducted through offline as well as virtual mode with a selection process of shortlisting of portfolios, GD, an Aptitude test, case study submission, domain interview and an HR round.
“We feel proud that our students have completed their degrees in 2020 and 2021 within stipulated time despite the disruption by Covid-19,” stated campus Director Dr. Javid Ahmed Wani.
“It also gives us happiness to announce that, despite the pandemic and economic constraints, more than 60 percent of students received placement offers within two years,” he said.
“In the current situation, NIFT is concentrating on placements in emerging areas such as digital marketing, online portals, and visual merchandising,” Dr Wani explained.
He expressed hope that students would embrace the offers and bring laurels to the institute.
NIFT is also introducing students to global exposure through exchange programs and dual degree programs in foreign universities and fashion institutes.