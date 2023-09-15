Amid opposition's criticism of GDP numbers, Centre explains the economics behind it

India saw a GDP growth rate of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24, as per data released on August 31. However the opposition Congress had criticised it by saying that it was inflated.

"India’s real GDP growth was 7.8 per cent year on year in Q1 FY24 (first quarter of 2023-24). This is as per the income or production approach. As per the expenditure approach, it would have been lower. So, a balancing figure – statistical discrepancy – is added to the expenditure approach estimate," the Finance Ministry said in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).