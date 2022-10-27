Anantnag couple sets up café to evoke nostalgic trip to ‘old town’

Younus said that the idea to choose this location was to reconnect with the past and revive old memories. Before the majority of trade-related activities spread to other areas, the old town was the business nerve centre of the district.

However, recently a surfeit of new cafés, pizzerias, and restaurants came up in the old town.

“Our initiative will also help to give a boost to the commercial activities in the old town,” said Younus

His wife Azra said that she still practised law but their motive was to revive the old town’s glory and help in generating employment opportunities for the unemployed youth at the local level.

“The graph of unemployment has shot up significantly and everyone cannot get government employment. The young and educated youth must explore different options,” said Azra.

Presently, Azra said, at least five people were working in their café.

She said that the cafe would also provide an opportunity for the students to ideate. The café offers a host of cuisines and beverages. At any given time, one could smell the aroma of coffee pervading the air inside the cafe.

Mohammad Khalid, a recent visitor to Café Corner said that it was the first initiative of its kind in the town.

“It is the best hang-out joint. You can find different varieties of foods on an elaborate menu. I ate a pizza there and savoured every mouthful,” he said.