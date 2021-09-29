Anantnag has potential to be developed as industrial hub: Advisor Khan

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, said Anantnag district has the potential to be developed into an Industrial hub for its proximity to the national highway and railway line and its fertility with respect to availability of resources.

Advisor Khan today conducted an extensive tour of various Industrial Estates at Vessu, Anchidora and Anantnag in the Anantnag district. He also visited the sports Goods Complex, Bijbehara.

During the visit, Advisor inspected the infrastructure in all the Industrial Estates and took stock of the functioning of units. Besides inspecting various industrial units he interacted with the unit holders and assessed the infrastructure and other facilities available to them.

During his visit, Advisor held a detailed interaction with representatives of Federation of Commerce and Industries, Kashmir and other Industrial associations and was briefed by the representatives of these associations about the issues being faced by the unit holders. He gave patient hearing to the issues and grievances they placed before him and assured appropriate consideration of their genuine issues and suggestions.

Advisor while emphasizing the need for development of industrial estates on modern lines, instructed the authorities to devise a comprehensive development plan, component wise, including all facilities like Common Facility Centre, Medical facility, Recreation facilities, macadamization and beautification of internal roads of the estates, dumping yard, drinking water facility, proper drainage system, garbage disposal on scientific lines, parks, street lights and other allied utilities.

He directed the authorities to earmark land for the development of basic amenities in all the industrial estates and further directed the concerned officers to come up with a plan so that the same is taken to its logical conclusion in a time bound manner.