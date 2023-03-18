Angler's paradise, Kashmir beckons trout lovers to its glistening lakes, streams

Srinagar: Known as the angler's paradise, Kashmir is famous the world over for its glistening mountain streams which are home to trout fish.

Other fish species living in lakes, rivers and streams of the Valley are the various species of local fish including Schizothorax plagiostmus, Schizothorax labitus, Schizothorax curvifrons (Sattar), Schizothorax niger (Algaad), Schizothorax planifrons (Chush), Schizothorax longipinnis (Dap Gaad), Triplophysa marmorata, Crossocheilus diplocheilus, Schistura punjabensis, Bangana diplostoma, Glyptothorax kashmirensis, Glyptosterun reticulum, Triplophysa kashmirensis and Botia birdi (Ram gurun).

Later introductions into Valley's lakes and rivers are the common carp, grass carp, etc.

Interestingly, trout fish was introduced in Kashmir by the British to address the nostalgia of its officers posted in the Himalayan state.