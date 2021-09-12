Apiculture has potential to generate employment: Director Agriculture

Iqbal said that apiculture and allied wings could not only increase the income of farmers but it could also generate employment opportunities for the educated youth of the area. He asked the young farmers to adopt apiculture and other allied wings like mushroom, exotic vegetable cultivation etc on commercial lines and become job providers rather than job seekers.

Director Agriculture reiterated that department’s commitment to provide all the technical guidance and every possible support during the migration of Bee colonies from one place to other place. He directed the Chief Agriculture Officer Kupwara to submit DPR for flora Corridor for smooth and continued supply of flora to bee apiary owners by way of plantation of different nectar rich shrubs and plant species.

Director Agriculture also chaired a review meeting of the Department in which he reviewed the status of implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes. He asked the concerned officers to work for the welfare and wellbeing of the farming community. Director Agriculture also visited vegetable farm Kupwara.