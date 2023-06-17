'Apple Leaf Blotch Miner pest affecting apple orchards'

The Director's visit primarily focused on fruit-growing belts in the district, with particular emphasis on areas affected by the Apple Leaf Blotch Miner. Orchards in Yaripora, Matibugh, Badroo, Kokergund, H. M. Bugh, Katpora, Hangul bush, Tarigam, and Batapora were among the locations he visited.

The Director also extended his tour to District Pulwama, visiting various areas viz. Lassipora, Petipora, Nowpora, Panzran, Achan, Litter etc. to gain insights into the spread of the pest. By observing and engaging with local farmers, the Director aimed to understand the specific challenges faced by orchardists in this region.