Appointment of 38,800 teachers, training for 47 lakh youth announced

"A National Digital Library will be set up in the country. 157 new nursing colleges will be established. Three institutes of excellence will be established for Artificial Intelligence. 47 lakh youths will get the benefit of the National Apprentice Scheme," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister said that 157 new Nursing Colleges will be set up in collocation with the existing 157 Medical Colleges, established since 2014. Eklavya Model Residential School is a scheme of the Government of India. This scheme is especially helpful in making the Scheduled Tribes educated all over India. This scheme is related to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The objective of the scheme is to ensure that tribal students get quality education in remote tribal areas.