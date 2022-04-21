APPRENTICESHIP MELA | 5000 candidates, 200 establishments participate in district level events

An overwhelming response was witnessed in all the Nodal ITIs with the overall participation of about 5000 candidates and about 200 Establishments approximately.

The event started with the formal inauguration at GOI level by the Ministers of Skill Development. In J&K UT Director Skill Development J&K, Sudershan Kumar inaugurated Apprenticeship Mela at Govt ITI Jammu – Canal Road.

An online video conference–cum-interactive session was also held by the Director Skill Development J&K, along with the other Officers of the department in which during the course of interaction, he emphasised upon the Establishments (Industry) representatives to participate more and more in such events and get themselves registered on the National Apprenticeship Portal so as to register and align the candidates to the industry for providing them On-the-Job practical Training.