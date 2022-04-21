APPRENTICESHIP MELA | 5000 candidates, 200 establishments participate in district level events

Jammu: A country-wide program of “National Apprenticeship Mela” was organised today with the joint effort of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises– Government of India with a slogan “NAYA BHARAT, NAYE AVSAR, NAYI SAMRIDHI”.
The Department of Skill Development – J&KUT in collaboration with the Regional Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship – Jammu & MSME –J&K also took part in this Nationwideprogramme and held Melas in all the 20 District Nodal ITIs of both the Divisions of the UT of J&K.
An overwhelming response was witnessed in all the Nodal ITIs with the overall participation of about 5000 candidates and about 200 Establishments approximately.
The event started with the formal inauguration at GOI level by the Ministers of Skill Development. In J&K UT Director Skill Development J&K, Sudershan Kumar inaugurated Apprenticeship Mela at Govt ITI Jammu – Canal Road.
An online video conference–cum-interactive session was also held by the Director Skill Development J&K, along with the other Officers of the department in which during the course of interaction, he emphasised upon the Establishments (Industry) representatives to participate more and more in such events and get themselves registered on the National Apprenticeship Portal so as to register and align the candidates to the industry for providing them On-the-Job practical Training.
During the deliberations, it was expressed that this move will bring in great volume of opportunities of employment to the youth of J&K after getting trained in the industry that will not only lead to engagement of apprentices in the establishments to facilitate desired level of productivity but also will give an opportunity to apprentices an exposure to actual job situations in the industry, while they earn the stipend as well to meet their expenses and the Industry too will get benefited by receiving the share of expenses incurred upon these apprentices.
Director Skill Development appealed to the fresh and pass-out trainees as well to participate in the Apprenticeship Program wholeheartedly as there is immense scope of placement and absorption opportunities to the candidates after undergoing such industry-oriented training.