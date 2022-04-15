Apricot Blossom Festival begins in Kargil

Kargil, Apr 15: As a part of a series of events under the banner of the 2nd Apricot Blossom Festival (ChuliMendoq), the Department of Tourism Kargilorganised a colourfulprogramme at Garkone village.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, GhulamMohi-ud-Din Wani, AD Tourism Kargil, Aga Syed Taha besides a number of national and international tourists, vloggers, village community members, Sarpanchs, folk artists and villagers were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC Kargil congratulated the Tourism Department for organising the programme on the onset of summer after long harsh winter in the region.
Highlighting the importance of organising the ChuliMindoq festival, ADC said Garkone and adjoining villages in the vicinity produce quality apricot in the district.
He said that the district administration is committed to extending all possible support in order to give a further push for the export of apricots to national and international markets.
The ADC said that the successful export of apricot to Dubai last year is the result of persistent efforts of the administration which has benefitted the locals on a larger scale.
ADC Kargil also requested the tourists to promote Kargil as a tourist destination in their respective areas due to which more and more tourists will visit Kargil in the coming years.
On the occasion, AD Tourism, Aga Syed Taha said the aim of the festival is to promote the tourism season and make Kargil an all-weather tourist destination.
Meanwhile, colourful cultural programs were presented by artists of Garkone, Darchiks, Sanachay, Bodhkharboo and students of Govt. Middle School Garkone enthralled the audience.
At the event, stalls were also displayed by the Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Handloom departments.
Apricot Blossom Festival is being held across the Union Territory of Ladakh from April 13 to April 22 during which visitors can witness the mesmerizing blossoming of apricot trees and display of its products.
Kargil district will host the events in Sanjak on April 16 and Karkichu on April 19. The festival is all set to be a visual treat for travellers, as beautiful Apricot flower blossoms are going to mesmerize you during this time.