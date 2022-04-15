Apricot Blossom Festival begins in Kargil

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kargil, GhulamMohi-ud-Din Wani, AD Tourism Kargil, Aga Syed Taha besides a number of national and international tourists, vloggers, village community members, Sarpanchs, folk artists and villagers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Kargil congratulated the Tourism Department for organising the programme on the onset of summer after long harsh winter in the region.