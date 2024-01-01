Arco Cements unveils calendar for 2024

Srinagar Jan 1: Arco Cement unveiled its Wall Calendar and e-Calendar for the year 2024, marking a momentous occasion for the Arco Group of Companies.

A statement said that the event, held at the Corporate Office of Arco group of companies, witnessed the presence of key figures from the Arco family.

Javid Ahmad Anim, Managing Director of Arco Group of Companies, Showkat Ahmad Anim, MD of Arco group; Imran Anim, Director of Arco Cement; Dr. Zafar Anim, Director of Arco Pharmaceuticals ; and Hilal Anim, Director of Arco Hotels and Resorts.

The event was also attended by Altaf Hussain, Head of Sales and marketing, Mushtaq Ahmad khan, General Manager and Inam ul haq, Finance Manager of Arco Cements.

“The calendar is a timeless treasure that is highly sought after in J&K and Ladakh during this season,” Managing Director Javid Ahmad Anim said in a moving speech during the unveiling ceremony.

Across the Union Territories, it is a valued keepsake that is displayed year-round in homes and workplaces. Our calendars have evolved over many years from being simple brand ambassadors.

The focal point, the 2024 Calendar, with a theme of ” Kashmir Panorama: Beauty Beyond Time ” in which photographs of Muhammad Fariq Farooq and Imad Click has been featured; reveals a breathtaking journey through the scenic and spiritual landscapes of Kashmir. Each month portrays the region’s natural beauty and cultural richness, creating a tapestry that resonated with the people’s sentiments.

Imran Anim, Director of Arco Cement, took a moment to reflect on the occasion, expressing, “Today is more than just a launch; it’s a celebration of our commitment to showcasing the unparalleled beauty of Kashmir. He further said, ” Each month serves as a visual narrative, inviting people to connect with the region’s cultural and natural diversity. ”

While talking to Muhammad Fariq Farooq, Digital Marketing Manager at ARCO, he briefed about the process that resulted in the making of Calendar-2024 and said, “People in J&K have a special place in their hearts for wall calendars, and they crave for them at the onset of a new year. And Alhamdulillah, after hard work of many days and nights, we are finally here with it and people can collect their hard copies and can also download e-Calendar from our Official website.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that brought the calendars to life. The dual launch of the 2024 Calendar and the E-Calendar marks a significant chapter in Arco’s journey, blending tradition and technology for a dynamic and successful year ahead.