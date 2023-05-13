 Area under summer crops in India down marginally at 69.2 lakh hectare

New Delhi, May 13: The area under coverage for summer crops in India is marginally down at 69.20 lakh hectares, according to the latest data released by the agriculture ministry.
During the same period of 2022, it was at 70.39 lakh hectares. The sowing area under pulses and coarse cereals is higher year-on-year, while the acreage of rice and oilseeds is lower, the ministry's data showed.
Coming to pulses and coarse cereals, the area increased from 18.44 lakh hectares to 19.61 lakh hectares, and 11.3 lakh hectares to 11.7 lakh hectares, data showed.
For rice and oilseeds, they declined from 29.80 lakh hectares to 27.89 lakh hectares and from 10.85 lakh hectares to 9.96 lakh hectares.
Green gram, jowar, bajra, ragi, maize, groundnut, sunflower, and sesamum are some of the major summer crops.