Arise Hyundai launches All-New Verna

Srinagar, Mar 22: Arise Hyundai today launched the all-new Hyundai Verna at their dealership located at Tengpora Bemina Srinagar.
As per the statement, the all-new Verna was launched in presence of all board Directors of Arise Group and Chief Guest Shafaat Rufai ( General Manager JK Bank Kashmir Division), Dr Naveed Nazir Shah (HoD Chest Disease Hospital), Dr Mehmood, Muhammad Ismail Beigh and Varun Soodh (Area Sales Manager HMIL).
Speaking at the launch, Omar Beigh And Altaf Beigh (Managing Director), Arise Hyundai, said, “The all-new Hyundai Verna will redefine benchmarks for its segment with 26 first and best-in-segment features, starting from the price range of Rs 10.90 lakh."