Arshad Mir appointed Chairman Handicrafts and Carpet Sector and Skill Council

Members of the governing committee welcomed Mir as the new chairman, it said. Mir expressed his gratitude to the committee members on his appointment.

Pertinently, the HCSSC established in the year 2014 is the apex body for the overall Skill development with the core objective to provide deployable resources to the handicrafts and carpet sector by enabling competency based training to as per the standards set in consultation with the industry.

It is jointly promoted by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Textiles Government of India.