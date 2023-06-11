Aryans Group honours top YouTube Creators in Kashmir Youtube Festival

On the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised with Dr Anshu Kataria and Raja Adam, CEO, Aadam's Apple as well as all the top creators. It is worth mentioning here that it was a record in Kashmir where all artists cut the cake on a single platform. Also for the first time all top creators have gathered on one stage.

Dr Abdul Khabir appreciated all artists while honouring he congratulated all and said that all the Kashmiri YouTube artists are doing a wonderful job for inspiring JK youth. He added that Aryans is doing a remarkable job in the world of education for Tribal students of the Valley. He is also well aware of Aryan JK students who are performing well outside J&K.