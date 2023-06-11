Aryans Group honours top YouTube Creators in Kashmir Youtube Festival

Srinagar, June 11: Top YouTube creators of Kashmir were honored in an event Kashmir YouTube Festival in Srinagar.
A statement said that the event was presented by Aryans Group of Colleges in association with Fashion Fiesta, HK Hyundai and organised by Aadam's Apple. The highlight of this two-day fest were exhibitions, Stalls, Entertainment, Fan meet-ups, a red carpet walk etc.
The closing ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr Abdul Khabir, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Department and Guest of Honour, Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges. The event witnessed gatherings of more than 80 creators performed on a single platform.
On the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised with Dr Anshu Kataria and Raja Adam, CEO, Aadam's Apple as well as all the top creators. It is worth mentioning here that it was a record in Kashmir where all artists cut the cake on a single platform. Also for the first time all top creators have gathered on one stage.
Dr Abdul Khabir appreciated all artists while honouring he congratulated all and said that all the Kashmiri YouTube artists are doing a wonderful job for inspiring JK youth. He added that Aryans is doing a remarkable job in the world of education for Tribal students of the Valley. He is also well aware of Aryan JK students who are performing well outside J&K.
Anshu Kataria while addressing said that Aryans always organise and participates in such event. Last year also Aryans organised "Stars of Kashmir" where around 50 artists were honoured.
At this event, various stars from Jammu and Kashmir including Idrees Mir, Ishfaq Kawa, Uzma Shafi, Umar Nazir, Kashmiri kalkharabs, Waqar Khan, Kashmir food fusion, Tral comedy, Emminer, Raja Aadam, Bandook, Sethi express, Yawar wani, Rap kid arfat, Waris wani Little Hero of Kashmir, Mariya Reshi, Mateena Rajput, MC Musaib, Moose TV, Saqib, Mir Parvaiz, Urfana Muneer, Aqib Padman, Barkat Kaur Rattan, Peerzada Aqib, Rapper Ashu, Jallad, Chef Hussain, Asif, Aafreen Tariq Khan, Jan Mohd Malla, Muzamil Malik, Maureen Shahmiri, Muneer Speakers, Mudasir Malik, Popping Sam, MJ Nasir, Shafia Shafi, Kral Koor, Tech Retro, Kashmiri Comedy Kings, Jan Mohd Azlla, Hubza, Explore Kashmir, Adil Teli, Ulfat Rafiq etc. are participating were honoured during felicitation ceremony.