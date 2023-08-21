Aryans Group organises 3rd Shikara Race

Srinagar, Aug 20: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Near Chandigarh organised its 3rd Shikara Race in world famous Dal Lake, Srinagar.
A statement said that hundreds of tourists and locals witnessed this race. The race was organised in association with Indian Army & White Globe organisation, JK
The event was graced Chief Guest & Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh while Chairperson White Globe, Adv. Sheikh Saba & Adv. Syed Junaid Sadaat were Guests of Honour. The special guest of this event was Col.Manoj Dobriyal, 20 RR.
The race commenced after the flag off by Chairman, Aryans Group Dr. Anshu Katatia. The winners including 1st winner Abdul Majeed, 2nd Mehraj Hussain, 3rd Gulzar Akhoon, 4th Ghulam Hassan moti, 5th Imtiyaz akhoon were rewarded during felicitation ceremony.
Dr. Katatia while addressing & congratulating the winners said that today’s youth have great potential in every sphere to lead the country. It is a proud moment for all that all Aryans students are multi-talented. He said that Aryans students which are not only academically strong but also doing very well in innovations. He added that the copyright awarded to Aryans Shikara app by Govt. of India is really remarkable.
Kataria added that Aryans students organised a shikara races last year also which also witnessed participation of hundreds of tourists. In past Aryans students have done many small innovations including “Shikara App”, “Solar Boat”, “Ramadhan App, “Android App, “eMunshi App” “Safety Helmet”, “Save Kashmir” & “Life Saving Glove” for the Valley.