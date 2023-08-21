Aryans Group organises 3rd Shikara Race

Dr. Katatia while addressing & congratulating the winners said that today’s youth have great potential in every sphere to lead the country. It is a proud moment for all that all Aryans students are multi-talented. He said that Aryans students which are not only academically strong but also doing very well in innovations. He added that the copyright awarded to Aryans Shikara app by Govt. of India is really remarkable.

Kataria added that Aryans students organised a shikara races last year also which also witnessed participation of hundreds of tourists. In past Aryans students have done many small innovations including “Shikara App”, “Solar Boat”, “Ramadhan App, “Android App, “eMunshi App” “Safety Helmet”, “Save Kashmir” & “Life Saving Glove” for the Valley.