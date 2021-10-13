Aryans to organise Innovative Idea Awards

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh has announcedto give away Innovative Idea Awards during event “Empowering Youth: EmpoweringJK” on October 23 and 24.

As per the statement issued here, during this event, the selected students with best idea will be honored and awarded with 100 percent scholarship to study in Aryans Group for pursuing higher education.