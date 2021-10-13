Aryans to organise Innovative Idea Awards

Srinagar: Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh has announcedto give away Innovative Idea Awards during event “Empowering Youth: EmpoweringJK” on October 23 and 24.
As per the statement issued here, during this event, the selected students with best idea will be honored and awarded with 100 percent scholarship to study in Aryans Group for pursuing higher education.
The statement said that the openingceremony on October 23 would be gracedby Dr M.P Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour wouldbe DC Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, Dr.G. N. Itoo, Director Tourism, J&K. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Groupwould preside over the event.It said that in closing ceremonyon October 24, Mr. Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Wrestler and Padma Shree Awardeewould be chief guest while Anand Sharma, member, Haryana Public ServiceCommission (HPSC); Ghazanfar Ali, Director, Youth Sports Services, J&K, Mr.G.N. Var, President Pvt. School Association, J&K would be guest of Honour.An event poster has also been launched by the Chief Guest recently.