AS College organises training programme on Mutual Funds

Srinagar: The Department of Commerce, Amar Singh College, Srinagar organised a Counselling-cum-Training programme on “Mutual Funds” in collaboration with Bombay Stock Exchange Institute Limited, Mumbai.
As per the statement, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the College and Chief Guest of the event appreciated the department for organising such a pragmatic event and impressed upon the students and faculty that technological innovations have accelerated the pace of globalisation and the economy is only sustainable when such innovations are embraced.
He also pointed out that the pandemic has been disastrous both for industry and education in India and responsibility lies also with academia and industry to adopt models and programmes that are in conformity with the National Education Policy-2020.
The programme comprised of two sessions were conducted by an expert from BSE Institute Limited with the assistance of Departmental faculty.
Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Abrol, the programme architect and expert, deliberated with the students about course structure and content. The expert highlighted the importance of stock market investment avenues and investing strategies available for novice investors and students.
Prof Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, Head, Department of Commerce and Programme Coordinator, encouraged students to take up internships/fellowships/free courses sponsored by leading corporate bodies, Banks and NBFCs under CSR initiatives that can be beneficial for their career.