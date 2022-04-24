AS College organises training programme on Mutual Funds

He also pointed out that the pandemic has been disastrous both for industry and education in India and responsibility lies also with academia and industry to adopt models and programmes that are in conformity with the National Education Policy-2020.

The programme comprised of two sessions were conducted by an expert from BSE Institute Limited with the assistance of Departmental faculty.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Abrol, the programme architect and expert, deliberated with the students about course structure and content. The expert highlighted the importance of stock market investment avenues and investing strategies available for novice investors and students.