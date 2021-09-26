ASCI to offer entrepreneurship courses: Dr Shahid

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department has initiated the process to register Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in villages selected to be developed as Milk Villages, Sheep farming Villages and other farm related enterprises.

The Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI) and J&K Tribal Affairs department discussed roadmap for skill development and employment generation in tribal areas.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and senior functionaries of Agriculture Skill Council of India Dr Satendra Arya and Dr Inderjeet Singh discussed the roadmap for skill development plan in tribal villages with special focus on milk villages and sheep farming villages apart from agriculture education aimed at improving tribal farmers’ income.