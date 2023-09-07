ASEAN-India vow to increase efforts towards sustaining food chain supplies amid disruptions

New Delhi: The ASEAN-India leaders on Thursday expressed their commitment towards maintaining and supporting ASEAN as the epicentrum of global growth and to increase concerted efforts between ASEAN and India in sustaining supply in the food trade supply chain despite disruptions.

The ASEAN leaders, aiming to strengthen food security and nutrition in response to crises, decided to exchange information on national policy frameworks particularly for rice and other priority crop commodities as well as agricultural diversity to enhance food security and nutrition, a joint statement said.

The joint statement was issued after the ASEAN-India summit, which took place in Jakarta with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending it.

The grouping also acknowledged nutritional richness, climate resilience, health benefits and ecological sustainability of millets, considering that millets are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate; and supported efforts to mainstream the cultivation and harvesting of millets for ensuring global food security, promoting biodiversity and transforming agri-food system.