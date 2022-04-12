Asgar Samoon meets Fusion Group

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Dr Asgar Samoon, today had an interactive session with representatives of Fusion Group to discuss strategies for enhancing employability for pass outs of Polytechnics and ITIs of Jammu and Kashmir.
In this regard, two placement drives shall be held one at Srinagar Women ITI on 9th and 10th of May, 2022 and at Government Polytechnic Jammu on 16th and 17th of May 2022.
It was informed in the meeting that Fusion Group shall also support in tying up with top companies outside J&K to help find prospective employers for various pass outs of ITIs and Polytechnics.
Later, Principal Secretary had another meeting with a representative of Art of Living Foundation Banglore’s RDD wing, Deepak Sharma, wherein possibilities of signing an MoU regarding the establishment of two Centres of Excellence in Electrical and Renewable (Solar) Energy at Government ITIs of Srinagar and Kathua by Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) were discussed in detail.
SOA will also explore the possibility of introducing of training in trades like electrical, plumbing, tailoring, hand embroidery on the lines of training being conducted in various prisons of J&K. Besides, training to 60 SHGs in arts like Kathamband, Kani Shawls, Paper-Machie, Bee-keeping in existing it is shall also be considered.