Asgar Samoon meets Fusion Group

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Dr Asgar Samoon, today had an interactive session with representatives of Fusion Group to discuss strategies for enhancing employability for pass outs of Polytechnics and ITIs of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, two placement drives shall be held one at Srinagar Women ITI on 9th and 10th of May, 2022 and at Government Polytechnic Jammu on 16th and 17th of May 2022.