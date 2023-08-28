Ashok Leyland concludes ‘Manzil ka Safar’ in Leh
Srinagar, Aug 28: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group and the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army has concluded the 4000kms+ drive - Manzil ka Safar in the Stallion Truck at Leh in the presence of Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defense & Power Solutions, Ashok Leyland; Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, SM, Chief of Staff HQ XIV Corps; and Major General Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, SM, General Officer Commanding, Leh Sub Area.
A statement issued here said that the drive, which covered the complete length of India, began on July 26 from Kanyakumari to honour the Kargil Vijay Diwas and the company's 75th anniversary.
Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “It’s a moment of great pride for all of us today as we complete the Manzil Ka Safar Stallion Drive on the occasion of 75 years of Ashok Leyland. We are proud to have a long-standing association with the Indian Army and support them with our mobility solutions. With our ‘Manzil ka Safar’, we have been able to connect with our celebrated veteran army officers who have played a crucial role in safeguarding our country. As we conclude our drive in Leh, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for supporting us on this journey and believing in us.”