Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Foundation partners with Sesame Workshop India to make learning accessible for J&K children

In association with the Samaghra Shiksha, Department of School Education, Jammu & Kashmir, the Foundation is focused to bridge the learning gap for students, particularly those who belong to low-income group families from remote rural villages of the state. As part of the partnership, Sesame Workshop India will create video playlists themed on social, emotional and cognitive needs of young children in Kashmiri and Hindi languages. They also plan to develop a training module and train the master trainers. The training will be delivered online and offline.