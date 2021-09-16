Ashok Leyland organises online orientation session

Srinagar: Under Road to School, a quality education initiative of Ashok Leyland Limited, an online orientation session was organised on Thursdayfor the Principals of 18 Government schools from Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

As per the official statement, the objective of this session was to orient the Principals on the project design, implementation plan, and the need for effective school leadership.

The statement stated that Ashok Leyland has signed an MOU with the Samagra Shiksha, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, to implement the Road to School project in 36 government schools. Learning Links Foundation is the implementation partner of Ashok Leyland for this project and their team facilitated this session for all the participants.

Among the key attendees were the officials from Samagra Shiksha, the Zonal Education Officers, the School Principals, and the project team. Ghulam Muhammad Lone, Chief Education Officer, Baramulla addressed the participants and motivated them to learn and collaborate for effective implementation of such initiatives.

The active participation of the Principals and other attendees made this session a great success and the team is looking forward to effective implementation of the project on ground.