At 41st IITF, CS urges visitors to visit J&K for its scenic beauty

New Delhi: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched the celebrations in order to celebrate Jammu and Kashmir day at the 41st India International Trade Fair here at Pragati Maidan.

The event was marked by a cultural programme of the Union Territory. Dr Mehta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, along with the other officers was given a detailed visit to the JK pavilion where different stalls were put up for display.

While interacting with the visitors at the fair, Dr Mehta urged them to visit J&K as the region has numerous scenic spots and destinations dotted across the length and breadth of the Union Territory.