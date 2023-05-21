At 70, Ali Muhammad from Shopian sows seeds of employment

Shopian: Listening religiously to agriculture programmes aired on radio and Doordarshan spurred Ali Mohammad Mir to dabble in organic farming, which later encouraged him to set up his own vermicompost unit.

Circa 2003, 70-year-old Mir, a resident of the Shopian district’s Gagran area, experimented with growing organic vegetables after hearing about chemical fertilisers’ baneful effects.

“As usual I was watching an agriculture programme on television when I got to know about how chemical fertilizers pollute our water and affect the fertility of the soil,” said Mir.

That day Mir, whose farm sprawls over 10 to 15 kanals decided to turn to organic farming.

He sought guidance from the Department of Agriculture and began using the bio-fertilizers.