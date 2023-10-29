At J&K’s first skill convocation, SKUAST-K emerges No1 in startups, innovations

In the past three years, with the help of the World Bank-ICAR-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), SKUAST-K has been able to create an ecosystem in the university for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. SKUAST-K adopted the Innovation & Startup Policy and NEP-2020, which incentivized innovation and entrepreneurship for both the students and faculty members. The university has been awarded more than 10 BIRAC grants from DBT for its faculty and student startups, has won more than 40 innovation awards, secured 13 patents and has registered 21 startups. At the convocation ceremony, SKUAST-K received praise for achieving the feat in a short span of time.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, credited the faculty, staff and students for their enormous contribution in realising the goal of making innovation the fourth mandate of the farm university, besides agriculture education, research and extension. He congratulated Director Planning & Monitoring Prof Haroon R Naik and Chief Executive Officer SKIIE Centre Naveed Hamid for building an innovative ecosystem and achieving this feat.