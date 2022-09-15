Atal Dulloo reviews progress of PM-KISAN scheme in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 15: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the progress on various activities being undertaken in the PM-KISAN scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the targets, achievements, pendency and recoveries with regard to PM KISAN while with the ACS enquired about the different activities from each district of the UT.