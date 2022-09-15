Atal Dulloo reviews progress of PM-KISAN scheme in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 15: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the progress on various activities being undertaken in the PM-KISAN scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting held a threadbare discussion over the targets, achievements, pendency and recoveries with regard to PM KISAN while with the ACS enquired about the different activities from each district of the UT.
The meeting was informed about the targets, achievements and pendency in both revenue record and e-KYC uploadings etc.
Dulloo asked the district level chairpersons of PM-KISAN to certify any beneficiary before authorizing them ineligible for the scheme so that ineligible beneficiaries would be weeded out ensuring the recoveries are made from them also.
The meeting also discussed the recoveries made so far from ineligible beneficiaries and income tax payees wherein PM-KISAN instalments have been disbursed.
The meeting also discussed the bulk uploading of revenue record of PM-KISAN, e-KYC pendency and to be cleared in a mission mode.
He directed the lead bank to saturate bank accounts of PM-KISAN beneficiaries with their Aadhaar and NPCI (for DBT). He also instructed the district Nodal Officers to carry out a special drive to identify and register any left out eligible beneficiaries so that the benefits would trickle down to the deserving lot.
While calling for expediting proper verification of documents, Dulloo asked the Chief Agriculture Officers to speed up pending approvals of death cases, ineligibility and self registration cases.