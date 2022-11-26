Atal Dulloo reviews working of FPOs in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 26: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today held a meeting to review the working of Farmer's Producer Organisations (FPOs) in Jammu division.
Additional Chief Secretary had a detailed assessment of progress achieved by the Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) formed under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) since February 2020 in the division.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu, J P Sharma, HoDs of Agriculture and allied departments besides representatives of concerned implementing agencies were also present in the meeting who briefed about the performance of the FPOs of Jammu division.
The concerned authorities and implementing agencies like NABARD and Cluster Based Business Organizations working with various agencies were also present along with Chief Executive Officers of various FPOs were also present on the occasion.
Additional Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to make ensure that the Chief Agriculture Officers (CAOs) have proper monitoring of FPOs working in their respective districts.
He emphasized upon the concerned authorities to work in coordination with the Department of Agriculture for off-farm activities of Formers Producer Organizations (FPOs).
The FPOs namely Samta Mushroom Producers Corporation Limited, the Arnia Potato Producers Corporation Limited, Nowshera Maize and Agro Producers Cooperative Limited, Baba Jitto Basmati Producers Corporation Limited, run by JKDCUL (CBBO) were also present in the meeting who briefed about their present status of working.
During the review meeting, a power point presentation was given regarding various activities and promotion of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs).