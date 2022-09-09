Atal Dulloo stresses on livestock insurance, census to benefit farmers

Srinagar, Sep 9: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), AtalDulloo today said that focus should be laid on the census and insurance of livestock so that more and more people are being benefited.
He chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to take a review of progress made under UT CAPEX, RIDF-NABARD, Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Deliverables 2022-23 being implemented by Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries (ASH&F) Departments.
The meeting was attended by Secretary of Agriculture Production Department, Special Secretary ASH&F, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Fisheries, Director Finance ASH&F, Technical Officers, ASH&F. Jammu-based officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on physical and financial progress made by the Departments under Capex 2022-23 and CSSs during the current financial year.
AtalDulloo discussed activity-wise capital expenditure of Animal, Sheep husbandry and fisheries departments under these schemes in Jammu and Kashmir. He laid stress on the realization of targets and spending the resources strictly under the budgetary provisions.
While chairing the meeting, AtalDulloo impressed upon the officers to gear up the field staff so that substantial progress under UT CAPEX and other schemes can be achieved. He said that any lackadaisical approach of any officers will be dealt with strongly. He also asked them to utilise the resources effectively so that maximum people are benefited from these schemes.
ACS further directed the officers that coordinated efforts should be put in place so that the two semen stations in Jammu and Kashmir are certified by Central Monitoring Unit. He also said that the certification of Animal and Sheep husbandry laboratories should be worked upon. He also said that focus should be laid on the census and insurance of livestock so that more and more people are be benefited.
While reviewing the progress made on the deliverables for the year 2011-23 by the Animal & Sheep husbandry and fisheries department, AtalDulloo directed the officers to put in strenuous efforts so that all the deliverables are met within the set deadlines. A detailed presentation was made giving a detailed overview of approved outlay and expenditure under various schemes.
Earlier, AtalDulloo also chaired a meeting to discuss and review the proposal submitted by Wool and Woollen Export Promotion Council (WWEPC) to establish wool development and marketing platform in Jammu and Kashmir with processing facilities with the J&K government via PPP mode.