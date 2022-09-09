Atal Dulloo stresses on livestock insurance, census to benefit farmers

While chairing the meeting, AtalDulloo impressed upon the officers to gear up the field staff so that substantial progress under UT CAPEX and other schemes can be achieved. He said that any lackadaisical approach of any officers will be dealt with strongly. He also asked them to utilise the resources effectively so that maximum people are benefited from these schemes.

ACS further directed the officers that coordinated efforts should be put in place so that the two semen stations in Jammu and Kashmir are certified by Central Monitoring Unit. He also said that the certification of Animal and Sheep husbandry laboratories should be worked upon. He also said that focus should be laid on the census and insurance of livestock so that more and more people are be benefited.