ATF price fall would benefit aviation sector: Sc india

He said the fall in the ATF rates will have a good impact on airlines under pressure.

"Prices of the ATF have come down. I feel this trend will continue and the aviation sector would benefit. This will have a good impact on airlines which are under pressure. 50 per cent of their cost structure is of (based on) ATF," Scindia told reporters here in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, ATF prices have been coming down during the last few weeks after jumping to record levels, primarily due to the Russia-Ukraine war that began on February 24.