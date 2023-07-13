Auto Expo inaugurated at IUST

Awantipora: A two-day auto fest ‘Auto Fusion – The Auto Expo’ started today at the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. The fest, organised by the Department of Management Studies, was inaugurated by the Registrar, Islamic University of Science and Technology, Prof Naseer Iqbal in the presence of the Dean, School of Business Studies, Dr Asif Iqbal Fazili and other officials of the University. According to the statement, the fest is being organised under the aegis of the Student Business Club which offers the students a conducive platform for showcasing their entrepreneurial and managerial abilities.