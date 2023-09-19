Autowings Toyota launches Rumion in Srinagar

A statement said that the new vehicle was unveiled by the Chief guest Chander Mohan Bhat - Regional Manager State Bank of India along with Umar Shamas, Advance Manager SBI, Azhar Majid Mir, MD Autowings Toyota Pvt LTD in the presence of officials from other banks and top management of Autowings Toyota, gathering of customers and dignitaries.

Speaking on the launch, Younis Bashir, CEO, Autowings Toyota said “We are extremely delighted by the launch of the All-New Toyota Rumion - a new compact MPV boasting of unmatched space, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium new family car. Already a front-runner in the Indian MPV segment, the launch of this seven-seater is expected to further boost Toyota’s presence in the market."