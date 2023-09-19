Autowings Toyota launches Rumion in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 19: Autowings Toyota authorised dealer of Toyota Krilosker Motors Pvt Ltd launched the Toyota Rumion at the company headquarters’s Hyderpora Byepass here.
A statement said that the new vehicle was unveiled by the Chief guest Chander Mohan Bhat - Regional Manager State Bank of India along with Umar Shamas, Advance Manager SBI, Azhar Majid Mir, MD Autowings Toyota Pvt LTD in the presence of officials from other banks and top management of Autowings Toyota, gathering of customers and dignitaries.
Speaking on the launch, Younis Bashir, CEO, Autowings Toyota said “We are extremely delighted by the launch of the All-New Toyota Rumion - a new compact MPV boasting of unmatched space, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium new family car. Already a front-runner in the Indian MPV segment, the launch of this seven-seater is expected to further boost Toyota’s presence in the market."
At the heart of the All-New Toyota Rumion lies the powerful K series 1.5-litre Petrol engine with a Power output of 75.8 kw @6000 rpm and Torque of 136.8 Nm @4400 rpm with Neo Drive (ISG) technology which promises to be responsive and bring joy to driving. The cutting-edge K-series engine is expected to offer an excellent fuel efficiency of 20.51 km/l for Petrol, The All New Toyota Rumion will be available in six variants of S MT/AT, G MT, and V MT/AT offering a wide range of options for customers, he said.
The new compact MPV offers a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission and a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a seamless driving experience for both manual and automatic enthusiasts. Whether you prefer the convenience of an automatic or the control of a manual, the All-New Toyota Rumion ensures a pleasurable and effortless drive.