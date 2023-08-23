Autowings Toyota organises 'Mega Glanza Delivery Mela'

A statement said that the delivery was done by the chief guest Amit Mishra (Field Service Manager Toyota Krilosker Motors Pvt Ltd ), Azhar Majid Mir (MD Auto wings Toyota Pvt Ltd) in the presence of top management of Autowings Toyota Pvt Ltd and a huge gathering of customer’s and dignitaries.

Speaking on the event Younis Bashir (CEO, Autowings Toyota) said: “We are extremely delighted to organise a Mega Glanza Delivery Mela, the event is part of Toyota's initiative of providing DIL SE HEART TOUCHING GUEST EXPERIENCE to our customers."