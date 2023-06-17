Autowings Toyota unveils HILUX at Gulmarg

Speaking on the launch, Younis Bashir (CEO, of Autowings Toyota) said “We are extremely delighted by the launch of the HILUX which is known for its unbreakable reputation with 20 million Hilux owner’s all across the globe, it is a combination of power pack, sophistication and style makes a bold statement whether it is your regular commute during the week or your off-road adventure during the weekend, powered by 2.75 L BS –V1 engine with both option of (4*4) manual/automatic transmission with a power output of 204 ps and torque output of 500 Nm, water wading capacity of 700 mm (2.29 ft)," "We are sure HILUX will create a new benchmark and demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology features and quality to the customers."