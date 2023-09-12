Autowings Toyota unveils Hilux Boot

Srinagar: Autowings Toyota Srinagar organised Toyota Hilux Boot at Kashmir 1st off-road track at Nowgam Srinagar under the supervision of experts certified by Toyota.

The event was inaugurated by DDC Vice Chairman Srinagar. A statement said that the aim of the event was to get its esteemed customers to experience the test drive at tough terrain to feel and experience the power and capacity of Toyota Hilux more than 150 customers participated.

Speaking on the launch Younis Bashir (CEO, Autowings Toyota) said “We are extremely delighted by the launch of the HILUX which is known for its unbreakable reputation with 20 million Hilux owner’s all across the globe, it is a combination of power pack, sophistication and style that makes a bold statement whether it is your regular commute during the week or your off-road adventure during weekend, powered by 2.75 L BS –V1 engine with both options of (4*4) manual/automatic transmission with a power output of 204 ps and torque output of 500 Nm, water wading capacity of 700 mm (2.29 ft).”