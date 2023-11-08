‘Avail self-employment schemes to become job creators, not job seekers’

Shopian, Nov 8: The District Employment and Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Shopian today organised a Career Expo cum Job Fair, wherein apart from allied Govt. Departments promoting self-employment, and reputed private employers from different sectors also participated.

Director Employment, J&K presided over the programme. Addressing the youth, he impressed upon all the stakeholders to utilise this opportunity to the maximum. He urged them to avail the benefits of various self-employment schemes and try to be job providers rather than job seekers.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Employment, Hafsa Qayoom emphasised that the unemployed youth to register themselves on the employment portal (jakemp.nic.in) to get the latest updates and notifications related to vacancies put up by private and public sector employers.

15 Employers from different sectors including companies like Peace Traders & Co, Gulshan Agri India, Nakashi Sons, Ikhwan Agencies, Royal International, Ashoka Leyland, PitMan Institute, Fairdeal Motors, MY Car Automobiles, Bajaj Allianz etc. witnessed an overwhelming response from job seekers. Hundreds of unemployed youth/ jobseekers from the district Shopian participated in the event.

Different departments also put up their stalls and sensitized youth regarding various self-employment schemes available with their respective departments.