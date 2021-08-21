Aware public about Modified High Density programme: DG Horticulture

He impressed upon the Chief Horticulture Officer, Ganderbal to make efforts to educate the public about the Modified High Density programme and took the review of progress of the scheme for which the plantation is likely to start from October 2021.

The DG directed the field functionaries to have special focus on women, marginal and ST farmers. He also directed them to impart special training to the orchardists regarding harvesting of fruits like proper method of plucking the fruit, grading, packaging etc.

Later, the DG visited Fruit Plant Nursery Wussan and took a review of the developmental works of the nursery besides different cultural operations being carried out. He stressed for timely completion of all the operations to propagate quality walnut plants.