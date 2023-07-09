Awareness prog on ‘Daksh Kisan Learning Management System’ held

The programme was attended by Principal GDC Frisal, Faculty members, Block level officers from agriculture & allied departments and a large number of students of the College.

At the outset, Resource Person, Shabeer Ahmad Mir highlighted the background of HADP, Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, Daksh Kisan web portal, Kisan Saathi IT dashboard and the importance of the event in Skill development and empowerment of farmers, agri-preneurs and employment opportunities for educated unemployed youth.