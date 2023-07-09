Awareness prog on ‘Daksh Kisan Learning Management System’ held

Kulgam, July 9: An awareness programme on ‘Daksh Kisan Learning Management System’ (DKLMS) was today organized by Agriculture Production Department Kulgam at Government Degree College (GDC), Frisal under ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ (HADP).
The programme was attended by Principal GDC Frisal, Faculty members, Block level officers from agriculture & allied departments and a large number of students of the College.
At the outset, Resource Person, Shabeer Ahmad Mir highlighted the background of HADP, Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, Daksh Kisan web portal, Kisan Saathi IT dashboard and the importance of the event in Skill development and empowerment of farmers, agri-preneurs and employment opportunities for educated unemployed youth.
Dr Nisar Ahmad Dar Technical Officer to CAO Kulgam deliberated on Daksh Kisan web portal which offers orientation and 121 skilling certificate courses for all interventions, latest techniques, and exploration of new possibilities in agriculture and allied sectors.
He further emphasised on participants register on Daksh Kisan portal to become skillful agri-preneurs to adopt the agri and allied sectors as start-ups and entrepreneurship avenues.
Moreover, pamphlets were also distributed amongst the students in the event having a simple QR code on the pamphlet that on scanning opens the homepage of DAKSH KISAN Portal where students can register themselves for free and undertake skilling courses of their interest.
At the end, Principal GDC Frisal presented a vote of thanks to all participants and Resource Persons for making the event successful.